WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Sends Ball Out The Park Against Reece Topley With A 106 Meter Six During RCB vs LSG Match

Nicholas Pooran scored 40 off 21 balls for LSG against RCB in IPL 2024 clash.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 09:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nicholas Pooran was on song on Tuesday night as he smashed a monstrous six against Reece Topley during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He equalled the stat of Venkatesh Iyer who has the biggest six of the tournment so far. Now, Pooran also holds the top rank as both batters have smashed a 106-meter six this season.

Pooran's remarkable hitting included a particularly noteworthy six, soaring an impressive 106 meters, catching everyone's attention. This massive hit occurred during the 19th over when Pooran smashed a short delivery from Reece Topley onto the roof of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match on Tuesday. RCB brought in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while LSG decided to play Yash Thakur in place of Mohsin Khan, who has a back spasm.

Quinton de Kock showcased his batting prowess, delivering a spectacular innings of 81 runs from 56 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. He found valuable support from Nicholas Pooran, who remained unbeaten on 40 runs from just 21 deliveries, featuring one four and five sixes.

