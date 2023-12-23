IPL 2024: Memes Pour In After Reports Of Hardik Pandya Missing IPL 2024 Due To Injury Go Viral

Social media went berzerk after reports of Hardik Pandya likely to miss the IPL 2024 season surfaced through the internet. Mumbai Indians traded Pandya from the Gujarat Titans and named him captain replacing Rohit Sharma. As per a report from NDTV, the star all-rounder will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and his participation in IPL 2024 season is doubtful.

Fans went crazy on social media after hearing the news. Mumbai Indians traded out Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to make space for Pandya. (Big Blow For Team India And Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss Afghanistan Series And IPL 2024)

Checkout the reactions here:

Reason behind Hardik Pandya ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury. #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/ib1eJBC7Ll Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 23, 2023

People are shouting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' infront of Hardik Pandya.



Rohit Sharma is an emotion of India.



SHAMELESS MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/qp5P8O30VF (@ImHydro45) December 21, 2023

Hardik pandya is almost Ruled out of IPL 2024



Rohit Sharma and Bumrah : pic.twitter.com/fliiTfQFnz Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 23, 2023

Hardik Pandya ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury.



Rohit shrma with Pandya in hospital: pic.twitter.com/sZXQ2LCpMT Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 23, 2023

In other news for MI, Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi expressed his happiness at joining Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year, saying that he looks forward to joining Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, skipper Hardik Pandya, number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Nabi was sold to the five-time champions MI in the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday for Rs 1.50 crores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI), Nabi said, "Hi, Mohammed Nabi here. I am really happy to join the Mumbai Indians team. Playing at Wankhede is always exciting. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah and Surya. See you soon, Paltan!"

This Afghanistan all-rounder is a T20 superstar, scoring 1,825 runs in 109 T20Is at an average of 22.25 with five fifties. He has also taken 87 wickets in T20Is.

Nabi is a sought-after player in the league circuit, having played the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) among others. In his T20 career, he has 5,370 runs in 366 T20s at an average of 21.56, with 15 fifties and also has taken 331 wickets.

Nabi played 17 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL from 2017-21. In these games, he scored 180 runs at an average of 15.00 and a strike rate of over 151, with the best score of 31. He also took 13 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/11.

MI Retained players

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (Captain).

MI players bought at the IPL 2024 auction

Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crores), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crores), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakhs), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crores), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakhs), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakhs), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crores), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakhs).