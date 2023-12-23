Big Blow For Team India And Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss Afghanistan Series And IPL 2024

In a major setback for Team India and Mumbai Indians, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unlikely to recover in time for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. This news, reported by PTI, has not only raised concerns over India's captaincy choice for the series but also puts a question mark on Hardik's participation in the IPL 2024 season. Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the ICC World Cup 2023, leading to his unfortunate withdrawal from the tournament. This setback forced him to miss the T20I series against Australia and the subsequent white-ball matches in South Africa. Despite the initial optimism surrounding his recovery, recent reports suggest that Hardik might not be a match-fit for the crucial series against Afghanistan.

T20I Series Against Afghanistan in Jeopardy

The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled between January 11 and 17, is India's final assignment before the World Cup in June. With Suryakumar Yadav also ruled out due to an ankle injury, the team faces a leadership vacuum. The absence of both Hardik and Suryakumar poses a challenging situation for the selectors, who may need to reconsider their captaincy options.

IPL 2024 Participation in Doubt

The uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya's recovery extends beyond the Afghanistan series, with speculations that he might miss the entire IPL 2024 season. A BCCI source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, "There is no update on Hardik's return to cricket. There is a big question mark on his availability before the Indian Premier League."



Selection Dilemma for Team India

The absence of Hardik Pandya leaves Team India with a crucial decision to make regarding the captaincy. While Rohit Sharma is a natural choice, his potential extension of the hiatus could open the door for Ravindra Jadeja, who served as the vice-captain to Suryakumar during the South Africa T20I series. The selectors also face challenges as Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain during India's gold medal triumph in the Asian Games, is sidelined with a broken finger.

Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Transition

For Mumbai Indians, the situation is equally challenging as they recently announced Hardik Pandya as their captain for the IPL 2024 season, ending Rohit Sharma's remarkable 10-year tenure as the leader. Hardik's absence could force the franchise to rethink their leadership strategy, adding an unexpected twist to the upcoming season.