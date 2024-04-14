MI Fans Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Enjoy Rohit Sharma Show During IPL El Clasico At Wankhede, Pics Go Viral

Sara Tendulkar and Kareena Kapoor added a touch of glamour to the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 14) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both looked radiant as they cheered for the Mumbai Indians from the stands. Their presence at the match created quite a buzz among fans and spectators alike, blending the worlds of cricket and Bollywood seamlessly. Meanwhile, former MI captain Rohit Sharma was smashing sixes all over the park during his team's chase of 207 runs. Rohit Sharma also became the only Indian to complete 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar made a dazzling appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert last night. Sara looked effortlessly chic in her understated yet elegant attire, and her radiant complexion left everyone in awe. She shared some candid photos from the event in Mumbai, and fans can't stop raving about her stunning beauty. (IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Takes Hardik Pandya To The Cleaners, Smashes 3 Sixes In A Row During IPL ElClasico - WATCH)

Earlier, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4 after the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. 'Thala' delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 200-run plus total. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500!

The crowd roared to Mahi's big hits, with the cheers rising to deafening levels with every hit. Despite the fact that the match is between two five-time IPL champions who also happen to be arch-rivals, the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium forgot all the differences and fan wars that come with T20 franchise cricket to celebrate the greatness of an icon who had 13 years back, brought back to the country after 28 years the biggest prize, the ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Sri Lanka at this venue on April 2.

One of the lucky fans also had the privilege of interacting with Dhoni, as he gifted the match ball to him.

Dhoni has incredible statistics while batting in 20th over in the IPL. He has faced 309 balls in the final over, making 756 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 244.66. He has smashed 51 fours and 64 sixes in the final over of the innings throughout his IPL career.

This season, Dhoni has faced 12 balls in the final over, scoring 41 runs with a strike rate of 341.66. Two of these balls travelled to the fence for four while five deliveries were dispatched into the skies.