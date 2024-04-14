IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Takes Hardik Pandya To The Cleaners, Smashes 3 Sixes In A Row During IPL ElClasico - WATCH
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni smashed 20 off 4 balls against Mumbai Indians.
When MS Dhoni stepped up to the crease during the IPL ElClasico, he smashed three consecutive sixes in the last over of the innings. It was the perfect finish. MI skipper Hardik Pandya was bowling the last over and unarguably he was taken to the cleaners by the former CSK captain. Crowd at Wankhede went crazy as MS Dhoni smashed 20 off 4 balls.
Watch the video here...
MS DHONI SMASHED 3 CONSECUTIVE SIXES ON THE FIRST THREE BALLS... pic.twitter.com/h9X7t2D4r2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2024
(More to follow)
