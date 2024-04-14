Advertisement
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Takes Hardik Pandya To The Cleaners, Smashes 3 Sixes In A Row During IPL ElClasico - WATCH

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni smashed 20 off 4 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Apr 14, 2024
When MS Dhoni stepped up to the crease during the IPL ElClasico, he smashed three consecutive sixes in the last over of the innings. It was the perfect finish. MI skipper Hardik Pandya was bowling the last over and unarguably he was taken to the cleaners by the former CSK captain. Crowd at Wankhede went crazy as MS Dhoni smashed 20 off 4 balls.

Watch the video here...

(More to follow)

