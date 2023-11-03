trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683684
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Aquire Romario Shepherd From Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2024: Romario Shepherd traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants.

Last Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Aquire Romario Shepherd From Lucknow Super Giants

Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the IPL 2024. Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh. 

“Lucknow se Mumbai. We have acquired the services of West Indian All Rounder Romario Shepherd following a successful trade with LSG,” Mumbai Indians wrote on X (formerly Twitter). (MS Dhoni Steals Spotlight At Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash, Check Viral Pics Here)

“Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024. Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh,” IPL said in a statement.

Romario Shepherd, 28, is a native of Guyana. He has represented the West Indies in 25 ODIs and 31 T20Is, amassing 51 wickets and 584 runs in total. He has participated in four IPL games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants teams, amassing 58 runs and claiming three wickets. (More to follow)

