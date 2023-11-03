On Thursday, former captain of India MS Dhoni was in Mumbai for superstar and friend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration. On that same day, Dhoni was partying miles away from where India was facing Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup match. According to photos that producer and CEO of FAB Entertainment Fauzia Adeel Butt posted, Dhoni didn't seem to be going to the party with anyone else. He posed with Fauzia without Sakshi Dhoni, his wife. Dhoni looked great wearing a black shirt and a black blazer. These images are the ones that are currently going viral. (Watch: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction On 'Sara, Sara' Chants For Shubman Gill By Wankhede Crowd)

Checkout the viral pics here:

MS Dhoni at Shahrukh Khan's birthday party. pic.twitter.com/BShH1C27Xf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2023

MS Dhoni at Shahrukh Khan's birthday party. pic.twitter.com/Kc8HyYbvdv November 3, 2023

Recently, another insightful remark was made by former India captain MS Dhoni. Over the years, many cricketers have benefited from his wise comments. Despite not using social media, Dhoni is skilled at creating the greatest material for social media influencers. One such influencer managed to obtain a copy of his most recent speech, which Dhoni delivered at an Indian gathering discussing his marriage to Sakshi. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool When Reporter Asks Short-Ball Weakness Question; Watch)

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a brilliant comment on Sakshi, saying that 'all masala' in his life comes from her. Dhoni is known to have a unique sense of humour and it reflects every time he has a microphone in his hand.

Coming back to SRK, In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang. The action thriller "Jawan" and the blockbuster "Pathaan" from January and February respectively marked the superstar's debuts. Celebrities from the industry turned out to commemorate the actor's 58th birthday on November 2, making it a magnificent occasion.