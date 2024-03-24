'My Captain and....': Gujarat Titans Description Of Hardik Pandya Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya to his former team's home ground on Sunday (March 24) as Mumbai Indians took on the Gujarat Titans in match no.5 of the IPL 2024 season. Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. During the toss time, Pandya received a hostile welcome as he got booed by his former team fans at their home ground. Even the social media handle of GT posted a picture of new captain Shubman Gill and Pandya with a caption reading,"My captain... and MI captain. Let's play!.(With a punch emoji."

Hardik returned to MI after two seasons with Gujarat, having guided GT to the title in 2022. The all-rounder took over as captain of the MI when Rohit Sharma stepped down, with Shubman Gill filling the void at GT. (Hardik Pandya Gets Booed By Ahmedabad Crowd On MI Captaincy Debut Against Former Team Gujarat Titans; WATCH)

Umesh Yadav, Omarzai and Spencer Johnson are all set to make their debut for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking at the time of toss, Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a decent track, might get better if dew comes. Feels good to be back. My birthplace is in Gujarat, very grateful to this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, happy to be back. It's been two weeks we started the camp. Boys are eager to perform. We had wonderful practice matches. The excitement is a different feeling. We have four quicks, three spinners and seven batters. Making sure all the departments are looked after."

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill said, "Feels exciting to captain in a stadium where I have enjoyed a lot of success. The support has been tremendous. I was a week prior before this game, played a practice match. We have got three players making debuts for GT - Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai."