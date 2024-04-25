IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: How Can RCB Still Qualify After Losing 7 Out Of 8 Games So Far? Check Here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are one of the most popular teams in IPL despite not winning the IPL trophy a single time. Year after year, they have done one wrong thing or the other, in terms of planning or execution, which has caused a poor season. Ahead of this season, RCB were pretty bad in the auction, ignoring proven match-winners and putting out an average bowling lineup. The bowling has been disappointing so far. To make things worse even the batting is not clicking collectively. Barring Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, no one has shown any kind of consistency with the bat. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green have been a flop show so far.

RCB are currently at the bottom of the standings with just 1 win in 8 matches. They have now lost 6 matches on the trot. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are very slim but mathematically, they are still in it.

Also Read | SRH Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

How can RCB qualify for playoffs with 6 more games remaining?

RCB have just 2 points to show with a terrible NRR of -1.046. Three things need to go in their favour for them to qualify for playoffs even from here. Only of these things is in their control, which is to win all remaning six games. Firstly, they need to ensure wins in remaining matches, which is the only thing under their control. Secondly, they need to win most of these games with a huge margin. This will improve their NRR which is in negative right now. Again, this is not something that is under their total control as even a win looks difficult for them at the moment.

Thirdly, RCB will have top hope match results of all other 9 teams fall in their favour. How that will pan out depends on whether they are winning from hereon. This is something completely out of their control.

RR are already on 14 points and have 6 matches left. The next three best teams are on 10 points each. These 3 teams need two wins each in their remaining 7 or 6 games to reach 14 points, which RCB can maximum get to. This is quite an unrealisic scenario. On paper, RCB can still qualify but in practical terms, only a miracle can save them. A loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad today will put a full stop on their qualification chances. RCB need to ensure they beat the in-form boys of Pat Cummins-led SRH on Thursday.