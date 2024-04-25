SRH Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, 730PM IST, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their homeground today in Hyderabad and expect a run feast as both the sides possess some brutal hitting power. The last time these two sides met, on April 15, a total of 549 runs were scored in the game. SRH had won the contest by 25 runs all thanks to their record total of 287 for 3. Travis Head had alone slammed 102 off just 41 balls which included 9 fours and 8 sixes respectively.

RCB need to do seonthing today to stop the likes of Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad who are in top form. Their bowling has been a huge concern while not many batters have shown great interest in scoring runs either.

The players named above from SRH are all great picks on your Dream11 team. Cummins should also be there as well as Virat Kohli, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar. Dinesh Karthik is a must-pick from RCB. Not everyone can be picked among these players, so wait for the toss to happen and see which team is batting first and what kind of track it is on offer today in Hyderabad. Whether Glenn Maxwell plays today or not depends on his mental health. That call should also be known by the toss.

SRH vs RCB: Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan

SRH vs RCB: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan