Ravindra Jadeja Teaches Sword Celebration To Wife Rivaba, CSK Shares Photo

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season fever starts spreading on the internet, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja are winning hearts on social media with some adorable pictures of the cricketer teaching his better half the famous 'Sword' celebration.

While sharing the pics, Rivaba wrote, "never cared for the crown, always preferred a sword."

Rivaba Jadeja is a politician and a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Fans showered pictures of Jadeja and his wife with lots of love.

Checkout the pictures below:

The Gujarat assemblyman Rivaba Jadeja, who represents the Jamnagar North assembly constituency, stated in a tweet that the PM's visit to the dressing room demonstrated his kind-hearted statesmanship. A video of PM Modi embracing and comforting the footballers in the locker room was attached by her.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's unwavering leadership shines in moments of victory and defeat. His presence in the dressing room after the World Cup loss reflects compassionate statesmanship, uplifting spirits with words of encouragement and unity," she wrote on X.

Rivaba was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when the World Cup final between India and Australia took place. Pat Cummins and co broke a million hearts when they outplayed the Men in Blue in the finale clash beating them by six wickets.

Coming to IPL and CSK, In a significant blow to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), England Test captain and dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes has opted out of the IPL 2024 season. The decision, announced through an official statement by CSK, is centered around Stokes' commitment to managing his workload and maintaining peak fitness.