In Mega Deal Before IPL 2024 Auction, Captain Could Be Traded Between Franchises, Says Report

The deadline date of retention and release of players is coming close for the Indian Premier League (IPL) upcoming 2024 season. A report of a mega trade between two franchises has caught the attention of everyone on the international. As per a Cricbuzz report, two teams are negotiating on a major deal which is potentially related to a trade of a team skipper.

It is still unclear if the parties will reach a consensus, but that information should become clear in the next two days when the retention and transfer window end. Both parties have been contacted by this website, however they have not responded on the possible trade. D-Day is November 26. (IND vs AUS: How MS Dhoni's Tip Helped Rinku Singh To Keep His Cool In Last Over Thriller Vs Australia)

In other news about the IPL, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have not the services of England Test captain and dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes. The English cricketer has opted out of the IPL 2024 season. The decision, announced through an official statement by CSK, is centered around Stokes' commitment to managing his workload and maintaining peak fitness. (CSK Reunion In Ranchi: What Happened At MS Dhoni's Dinner Party For Suresh Raina; Pics)

Chennai Super Kings will now enter the auction with a funding of close to the figure of Rs 30 crore following Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25) and Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore) departure. The management have decided to release Dwaine Pretorious and Sisanda Magala as per Crizbuzz. Stokes' absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the CSK lineup. His ability to turn the game with both bat and ball has been a key asset for the team. (IPL 2024: Will Rashid Khan Get Fit For Gujarat Titans' Upcoming Season?)

As previously reported, the auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai. Prominent World Cup performances such as Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell, among others, will be up for grabs, with an auction expected to sell up to 50 players. Following the India-England five-Test series, which ends on March 11, the IPL is anticipated to begin in the middle of March.