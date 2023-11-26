IPL 2024 Retention Day, Players Retained And Released By DC; Check Here

Delhi Capitals have made some big changes in their lineup as they released 11 players ahead of the mini-auction in December 2023 for the IPL 2024 season. They have backed Prithvi Shaw who had a season to forget in 2023 for the Capitals. A total of five overseas slots and an overall 9 slots have to be filled by the Capitals. They will walk in with a purse of Rs 28.95 Crore at the mini-auction.

DC had a bad season last year, their captain Rishabh Pant was missing due to injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident and their batting lineup collapsed multiple times in the 2023 IPL. Ricky Ponting said that Shaw will be the player of the tournament in 2023 but the explosive opener could not even make the playing eleven in the last games DC played. Delhi Capitals will surely look to find the form from the 2020 season where they were literally unstoppable. The base of the lineup is set with the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and more ready to roar this year.

List of released players by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024

Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.