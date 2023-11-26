trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692308
NewsCricket
IPL 2024 RETENTION DAY

IPL 2024 Trading Window LIVE Updates: Mayank Dagar Traded To RCB For Shahbaz Ahmed

Full List Of Released and Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2024 Auction - Rajasthan's Devdutt Padikkal Move To Lucknow Super Giants.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024 Trading Window LIVE Updates: Mayank Dagar Traded To RCB For Shahbaz Ahmed

IPL 2024 Trading Window LIVE Updates: The approaching Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2024 season has triggered strategic moves in the IPL Trade Window, a month prior. Teams can exchange players or conduct cash deals, impacting budgets with potential variations in player prices. Notable trades include Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians, Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants, and Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL Trade Deadline on November 26 necessitates teams to submit retention and trade lists, determining their final purse. Speculations arise about Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians, potentially involving significant player offloads, including Jofra Archer. The IPL auction, scheduled for December 19, might occur outside India, with Dubai a leading contender to host. The event is expected to showcase star players, attracting attention for lucrative deals from the 10 franchises.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Live Updates: Mayank Dagar Traded To RCB or Shahbaz Ahmed

In a swap deal preceding the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad exchanged Mayank Dagar for Shahbaz Ahmed with RCB. Dagar, acquired by Hyderabad for Rs 1.8 crore last year, had a limited impact, participating in only three matches in the previous season without making notable contributions.Shahbaz Ahmed, a 28-year-old all-rounder from Bengal, was procured by RCB for Rs 2.4 crore in the 2022 auction. Despite playing 10 matches for RCB last season in his IPL career of 39 games, he did not achieve significant success.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Live Updates: Who Will Delhi Capitals Release?

Sarfaraz Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA Video
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA Video
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?