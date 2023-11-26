IPL 2024 Trading Window LIVE Updates: Mayank Dagar Traded To RCB For Shahbaz Ahmed

IPL 2024 Trading Window LIVE Updates: The approaching Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2024 season has triggered strategic moves in the IPL Trade Window, a month prior. Teams can exchange players or conduct cash deals, impacting budgets with potential variations in player prices. Notable trades include Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians, Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants, and Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL Trade Deadline on November 26 necessitates teams to submit retention and trade lists, determining their final purse. Speculations arise about Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians, potentially involving significant player offloads, including Jofra Archer. The IPL auction, scheduled for December 19, might occur outside India, with Dubai a leading contender to host. The event is expected to showcase star players, attracting attention for lucrative deals from the 10 franchises.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Live Updates: Mayank Dagar Traded To RCB or Shahbaz Ahmed

In a swap deal preceding the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad exchanged Mayank Dagar for Shahbaz Ahmed with RCB. Dagar, acquired by Hyderabad for Rs 1.8 crore last year, had a limited impact, participating in only three matches in the previous season without making notable contributions.Shahbaz Ahmed, a 28-year-old all-rounder from Bengal, was procured by RCB for Rs 2.4 crore in the 2022 auction. Despite playing 10 matches for RCB last season in his IPL career of 39 games, he did not achieve significant success.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Live Updates: Who Will Delhi Capitals Release?

Sarfaraz Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw