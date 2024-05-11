IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Forgets Phone Post Team Practice, Team Bus Waits Ahead Of MI Vs KKR Clash

Rohit Sharma is a funny character outside the cricket field as his stories from teammates have revealed hilarious scenes about his habit of forgetting things. In an old interview with Virat Kohli on Breakfast With Champions, Kohli revealed Rohit used to forget important things like passport, phone and even people's names at time.

Just before the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the legendary Eden Gardens, a similar incident occurred. As the team prepared to depart for their hotel following their practice session and everyone had boarded the team bus, Rohit was spotted near the bus door, seemingly searching for something. After minutes of scanning, it became apparent that he had left his phone in the dressing room.

An exclusive interview from RevSportz also confirmed that Rohit forget his phone in the dressing room after practice.