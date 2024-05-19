IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Slams IPL Broadcaster For Breach Of Privacy, Says, 'Despite Asking Not To...'

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has accused IPL broadcaster Star Sports for breach of privacy despite him asking not to record. Rohit posted a statement on social media which revealed that despite his requests, Star Sports shared audio and footage of his personal chat with colleagues and teammates.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," Rohit posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rohit's outburst followed the viral spread of his conversation with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on social media.

Recently, Rohit was also seen making a polite request to the official broadcaster's cameraman to mute the audio while he was speaking with former Mumbai Indians (MI) and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni.

"Brother, please turn off the audio. One audio has already caused me enough trouble," Rohit remarked in the clip recorded by Star Sports. MI had a challenging season in the IPL, finishing at the bottom of the 10-team points table. Rohit lost his captaincy before the season started, with the franchise choosing to appoint Hardik Pandya as the new skipper.