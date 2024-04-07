Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Brutally Trolled By Pakistan Pacer After Slowest Century In History Of IPL, Says THIS

In a social media post that sent ripples across the cricketing fraternity, Junaid Khan took a swipe at Kohli's century, labeling it as the "slowest 100 in the history of IPL."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
In the heart of the IPL 2024 season, amidst the electrifying clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), cricket fans witnessed a remarkable feat that stirred both admiration and controversy. The spotlight was on none other than the maestro himself, Virat Kohli, whose bat orchestrated a symphony of shots, yet triggered a storm of debates. As the stadium reverberated with the roar of the crowd, Virat Kohli took centre stage, wielding his willow with finesse and precision. With each stroke, he etched his name deeper into the annals of cricketing history. Kohli's century scored in 67 balls, marked a significant milestone, but not one without its share of scrutiny.

The Slowest Century in IPL History

Kohli's century, achieved in 67 balls, etched his name alongside Manish Pandey's record against Deccan Chargers in 2009. While Kohli's innings was a testament to his impeccable skill and unwavering determination, it also invited criticism from unexpected quarters. Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan seized the opportunity to deliver a biting taunt, mocking Kohli for his perceived lack of urgency.

Junaid Khan's Sardonic Jab

In a social media post that sent ripples across the cricketing fraternity, Junaid Khan took a swipe at Kohli's century, labeling it as the "slowest 100 in the history of IPL." The post not only ignited a heated debate but also reignited memories of the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

Kohli's Resilience Amidst Adversity

Despite the onslaught of criticism, Kohli remained undeterred, demonstrating unparalleled resilience on the field. His unbeaten knock of 113 runs, embellished with 12 fours and 4 sixes, underscored his unwavering commitment to the game. However, his stellar performance failed to salvage RCB's fortunes, as they succumbed to a defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

A Closer Look at Kohli's Strike Rate

While Kohli's century served as a resounding reply to his detractors, questions lingered regarding his strike rate in T20 cricket. Even former teammates like Virender Sehwag joined the chorus of voices expressing concerns over Kohli's approach. However, amidst the scrutiny, Sehwag acknowledged the immense pressure borne by Kohli, given the lackluster performance of the RCB batting lineup.

Reflections on RCB's Performance

As RCB grapples with a string of defeats, concerns loom over the team's prospects in the ongoing IPL season. Despite Kohli's heroics, the team's inability to clinch victories raises pertinent questions about their overall strategy and performance.

