Virat Kohli BRUTALLY Trolled After Hitting Slowest Century In IPL History As RCB Lose To RR

RCB's Virat Kohli was, once again, the saviour of the team when he hit a century to take them to a total of 183 for 3 in 20 overs. More than half of the RCB runs on Saturday night were scored by Kohli but they were not enough to escape a loss as Rajasthan Royals (RR) easile chased them down in 19.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Internet was divided over the cause of the defeat. Some felt that RCB's bowling is the biggest reason behind the loss while many observed that it was Kohli's slow 100 that did not give RCB bowlers enough runs on the board.

Kohli's 100 came off 67 balls which is the joint-slowest century in the history of IPL. The fact that he was seen tapping the ball to run a single in the 19th over did no go down well with many who felt that Kohli was more interested in personal milestone than team's cause.

There are Kohli critics who feel his time is done in T20 cricket as the game as moved on. Many critics want him to be dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad for the same reason.

Take a look at how Kohli was slammed on social media despite scoring a century in IPL:

In a scintillating display of power-hitting, Jos Buttler propelled the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a remarkable victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with his electrifying century. Buttler's sensational innings of 100 runs off just 58 balls not only anchored the RR innings but also served as the driving force behind their triumph. His innings was a spectacle of aggressive stroke play, comprising 9 boundaries and 4 towering sixes that dismantled the RCB bowling attack.

Buttler's heroics were complemented by the astute batting of RR's captain, Sanju Samson. Samson, in his own right, played a crucial role in steering his team towards victory with a blistering knock of 69 runs off 42 deliveries. His calculated aggression and ability to find gaps in the field added invaluable runs to the scoreboard, ensuring RR's dominance throughout the match.

Together, Buttler and Samson formed a formidable partnership that dismantled the RCB bowling unit, showcasing the true essence of T20 cricket. Their exemplary performance not only secured a crucial win for RR but also left a lasting impression on the spectators, cementing their status as two of the most dynamic batsmen in the tournament.

With such formidable firepower in their lineup, RR proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Indian Premier League, capable of turning the tide of any match with their explosive batting prowess.