There's a famous phrase 'age is just a number' and looks like former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is the perfect example for that one. Dhoni on Tuesday (March 26) produced a stellar moment during the CSK vs GT clash at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni took a sublime flying catch to get of Vijay Shankar at the age of 42. Dhoni's former CSK teammate Suresh Raina's reaction also went viral as he was in the commentary box when the 42-year-old completed the superb catch.

Watch the video here:

"Tiger Zinda Hai," said Raina to Aakash Chopra on air during the CSK vs GT clash. (IPL 2024: Who Is Sameer Rizvi? CSK Batter Who Smashed Rashid Khan On His Debut Vs GT)

CSK looked stronger than their first game against RCB as Matheesha Pathirana who played a key role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) journey to the IPL 2023 title last year returned to action in the clash against GT.

Last year, he was used as an impact player when bowling second as a death-over specialist. He recently picked up an injury ahead of the IPL 2024 season as he suffered from a hamstring injury during the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After being sidelined for the remainder of the series and missing the season opener against RCB, he has now joined CSK for the entire IPL 2024 season. His manager shared the update on 'X', captioning the post with "Wanakkam Chennai. He has just landed in India." The post also included a picture of Pathirana with the pilots of the plane.

Head coach Stephen Fleming emphasized the positives, highlighting that CSK had endured a more significant injury crisis last season.

"Injuries-wise, we're going pretty good. Compared to last year, we're flying," he said.

"But we're a practice [session] away from a couple, so we're always realistic. But what we do like is the depth of our squad, in particular, in the bowling this year. And the challenge will be getting those combinations right, based on form. But at this point, Pathirana is not with us [at the moment], but everyone else is going pretty well."