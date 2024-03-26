IPL 2024: Who Is Sameer Rizvi? CSK Batter Who Smashed Rashid Khan On His Debut Vs GT

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in December last year. His base was Rs 20 lakhs and after an intense bidding war between CSK, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals - he finally joined the five-time champions. Rizvi caught the attention of fans as he smashed Rashid Khan for a couple of sixes in his debut innings for the Chennai Super Kings.

Rizvi's performance in the UP T20 League was something extraordinary. Representing the Kanpur Superstars, the 20-year-old showcased his batting prowess by amassing 455 runs in nine innings, which featured two centuries.

Prior to this, Rizvi had already demonstrated his ability to clear the boundary ropes during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier in the season. In this tournament, he smashed a total of 18 sixes, averaging one every 11 balls faced.

In his T20 career comprising 11 matches, Rizvi has accumulated 295 runs at an impressive average of 49.16.

Additionally, he displayed consistency and firepower in the Men's Under-23 State A tournament. Notably, he contributed two half-centuries and two centuries to his team's cause, including a blistering 84 off just 50 balls in the final, aiding Uttar Pradesh in securing victory. Rizvi also led the six-hitting charts in the tournament with a total of 37 maximums.