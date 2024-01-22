The anticipation is building for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) ever since the auction was held in December 2023. The fans were curious to know when does the league returns in 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needed to figure out a windown from March to May and as per a report in Cricbuzz, they have been able to do that and are pretty confident that the league can be played in that period.

IPL 2024 is likely to start on March 22 an end on May 26. BCCI have chalked out these dates after considering the General Elections set to take place this year and also T20 World Cup 2024 is starting soon after. In fact, if IPL 2024 indeed comes close on May 26, then the tournament-bound Indian team will have to fly immediately as the World Cup starts just five days later. However, India's first match in the competition would be 9 days away. on June 5.

BCCI, said the report, has discused the dates with the stakeholders. The Women's Premier League (WPL), as reported earlier, is supposed to be held between February 22 to March 27, in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Not to forget, BCCI do not want to take the league away from India are doing their best to hold the league at home despite the General Elections.

IPL has bee shifted abroad on two occasions, in 2009 and 2014 respectively, due to General Elections. In 2009, it was fully relocated to South Africa while in 2014, the initial phase of the tournament was played in UAE and the remaining part in India. The tournament was played in India only in 2019 despite the General Elections.

It will be interesting to see what happens if key members of the Indian squad - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya - make it to the final of the tournament. It will leave them with very less days to travel to USA and get accilimitise to the conditions. India have previously got poor results at the T20 World Cups which were held right after IPL ended as players have to deal with the fatigue factor.