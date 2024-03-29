Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are ready to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday night in match no.10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, RCB star Dinesh Karthik gave his take on the likely match-ups to watch out for in the KKR vs RCB encounter. Right away, DK started with names of Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli as the number one duel of the match. The statement comes in reference of what happened during the IPL 2023 season when Gambhir was with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their mentor.

"Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir (smiles). Mitchell Starc to Glenn Maxwell will be very interesting. Varun Chakravarthy to me (Dinesh Karthik) will be very interesting," Karthik said in RCB's match preview on Friday, 29 March.

Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange post-game following an on-field disagreement between the former RCB captain and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Gambhir stepped in to support Naveen, sparking a tense exchange with Kohli. The incident during IPL 2023 generated significant buzz, becoming the focal point of discussions. Karthik humorously anticipates a rematch between Kohli and Gambhir as KKR faces off against RCB on Friday evening.

"It is not about Naveen-ul-Haq. I would have defended any player, that is my job, that is how I am. Why should I not defend my players just because someone has a broadcaster working for him, left right and centre, someone who has more social media presence doesn't have any right to walk over someone. If I cannot stand with my players, then I have no right to be in that dressing room," Gambhir had said on the infamous on-field incident a while ago. (Kohli vs Gambhir: What Exactly Happened Last Year?)

DK's remark of 'Kohli vs Gambhir' has fueled the already fueled internet for tonight's clash as we will have some extraordinary match-ups tonight. Rinku Singh can also face the same bowler who he smashed for five sixes in a row during the KKR vs GT clash. If Kohli and Gambhir get into a heated exchange tonight, it will be for the third time in the IPL.