RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Challengers Face Riders Threat At Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB Won Match Against PBKS And Lost Opener Against CSK. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 06:31 AM IST
LIVE Score RCB vs KKR In IPL 2024: The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a fiery rivalry renewed. Since 2008, when Brendon McCullum's explosive innings kick-started the IPL, these teams have shared iconic and heated moments. Altercations between players like Gambhir, Kohli, and Russell have fueled the drama over the years. Now, with Gambhir back in the mix as KKR's mentor, emotions run high. Both teams, coming off recent wins, aim to capitalize on the momentum. RCB may retain Mahipal Lomror, while KKR banks on Sunil Narine's return as an opener. Narine's matchup against RCB's top order and Russell's prowess in death overs adds intrigue. With fresh conditions likely favouring bowlers, expect a gripping encounter amidst the charged atmosphere of this historic rivalry.

Follow LIVE Updates From Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 Match Here.

29 March 2024
06:30 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of RCB vs KKR in IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

