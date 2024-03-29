RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Challengers Face Riders Threat At Chinnaswamy

URL -

LIVE Score RCB vs KKR In IPL 2024: The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a fiery rivalry renewed. Since 2008, when Brendon McCullum's explosive innings kick-started the IPL, these teams have shared iconic and heated moments. Altercations between players like Gambhir, Kohli, and Russell have fueled the drama over the years. Now, with Gambhir back in the mix as KKR's mentor, emotions run high. Both teams, coming off recent wins, aim to capitalize on the momentum. RCB may retain Mahipal Lomror, while KKR banks on Sunil Narine's return as an opener. Narine's matchup against RCB's top order and Russell's prowess in death overs adds intrigue. With fresh conditions likely favouring bowlers, expect a gripping encounter amidst the charged atmosphere of this historic rivalry.

