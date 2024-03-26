Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

WATCH: Virat Kohli's PRICELESS Expression After Looking At Shikhar Dhawan's Doppelganger Goes Viral

Virat Kohli batted superbly and entertained the crowd with his antics on the field. Dhawan's doppleganger made Virat burst out laughing during the RCB vs PBKS clash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Virat Kohli's PRICELESS Expression After Looking At Shikhar Dhawan's Doppelganger Goes Viral Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: X)

The Bengaluru crowd was in to watch terrific cricket show when their favourite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) and they were not disappointed. Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touch after Virat Kohli hit a fifty as RCB pulled off a brilliant chase to register their first win. Additionally, they got to see a fun Virat on the field. During the match, Kohli was seen having some fun when the camera panned to the doppelganger of Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Speaks To Son Akaay, Anushka, Vamika Over Video Call After RCB Beat PBKS In Thrilling IPL 2024 Clash; Watch

Kohli was fielding in the deep when the cameramen did their magic and split the screen into two, one showing Dhawan and his lookalike and other showing Kohli's reaction. The RCB batter was laughing out loud after watching Dhawan's doppelganger. The video was recorded by one of the fans and it was posted on social media after which it has broken the internet. Fans are going crazy to watch Kohli's priceless reaction to the event.

Check out Kohli's reaction at watching Dhawan's lookalike:

While Kohli was all smiles, his good friend Dhawan watched it all, sitting with a flat expression in the dugout. Dhawan was quite engrossed in the game as he was praying and hoping for his team's second consecutive win. Alas, it did not happen.

Punjab began their campaign with a win against Delhi Capitals (DC) but they failed to win their second match, and first away game. Preity Zinta, one of the Punjab owners, had a weary look on her face to see her side go down after being in a winning position.

However, Punjab's NRR is still 0.025 and they are not lagging too behind in the points table, at the moment. Dhawan's PBKS are fifth on the table with 1 win from 2 matches. Their next match in IPL 2024 is against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 30. Expect Preity to be there to see her side, hopefully, win that contest and strengthen their position in the standings.

As far as RCB are concerned, they got off to a terrible start in IPL 2024, losing the first match to CSK. They were nearing another loss before Dinesh Karthik played a blinder and finished the match in their favour, thanks to a 10-ball 29 run unbeaten innings. RCB are 6th on the table now with 1 win from 2 games but their NRR is in negative. They will be required to registere a landslide victory in a couple of games to improve their NRR, which could be a deciding factor at the fag end of the tournament.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?