The Bengaluru crowd was in to watch terrific cricket show when their favourite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) and they were not disappointed. Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touch after Virat Kohli hit a fifty as RCB pulled off a brilliant chase to register their first win. Additionally, they got to see a fun Virat on the field. During the match, Kohli was seen having some fun when the camera panned to the doppelganger of Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli was fielding in the deep when the cameramen did their magic and split the screen into two, one showing Dhawan and his lookalike and other showing Kohli's reaction. The RCB batter was laughing out loud after watching Dhawan's doppelganger. The video was recorded by one of the fans and it was posted on social media after which it has broken the internet. Fans are going crazy to watch Kohli's priceless reaction to the event.

Check out Kohli's reaction at watching Dhawan's lookalike:

While Kohli was all smiles, his good friend Dhawan watched it all, sitting with a flat expression in the dugout. Dhawan was quite engrossed in the game as he was praying and hoping for his team's second consecutive win. Alas, it did not happen.

Punjab began their campaign with a win against Delhi Capitals (DC) but they failed to win their second match, and first away game. Preity Zinta, one of the Punjab owners, had a weary look on her face to see her side go down after being in a winning position.

However, Punjab's NRR is still 0.025 and they are not lagging too behind in the points table, at the moment. Dhawan's PBKS are fifth on the table with 1 win from 2 matches. Their next match in IPL 2024 is against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 30. Expect Preity to be there to see her side, hopefully, win that contest and strengthen their position in the standings.

As far as RCB are concerned, they got off to a terrible start in IPL 2024, losing the first match to CSK. They were nearing another loss before Dinesh Karthik played a blinder and finished the match in their favour, thanks to a 10-ball 29 run unbeaten innings. RCB are 6th on the table now with 1 win from 2 games but their NRR is in negative. They will be required to registere a landslide victory in a couple of games to improve their NRR, which could be a deciding factor at the fag end of the tournament.