Virat Kohli Speaks To Son Akaay, Anushka, Vamika Over Video Call After RCB Beat PBKS In Thrilling IPL 2024 Clash; Watch

It was a heartwarming moment in the middle in Bengaluru when Virat Kohli spoke to his family members from the M Chinnaswamy ground. Anushka, their daughter and newly-born son Akaay are in London at the moment. Virat pressed the dial button to speak to wife after RCB clinched a cliffhanger against Punjab in which Virat also struck a brilliant 77 off 49 balls. Cameras spotted Kohli conversing with Akaay as he made faces while speaking over the call and smiled constantly, revealing to the world who was on the other side of this video call.

Check out the video of Virat speaking to Anushka, Vamika and Akaay:

Virat Kohli talking to his family is just _ pic.twitter.com/Vad6J3X9sR — Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) March 25, 2024

Virat also got the Player of the match award for setting up the chase which eventually Dinesh Karthik finished in style. He spoke of his time off the field. Virat was with wife in London for more than two months as they waited for the birth of their second child whom they named Akaay. While the rest of the family is still in London, away from the attention and limelight they get in India, Virat came back to India to play the IPL.

The 35-year-old said that he enjoyed his time in London where not many recognised him on the roads as he could casually walk into a restaurant with his daughter to have some food or coffee. "We were not in the country (talking about his break). We were in a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months - for me, my family - it was a surreal experience. Of course having two kids, things become totally different from a family perspective. Just the ability to be together, the connections you make with your older child. Couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family," said Virat.

Virat is the current holder of the Orange Cap. He will aim to keep it throughout the tournament which will mean that he is contributing with the bat and fulfilling his responsibilities. "People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport - achievement, stats, numbers. But when you look back it's the memories you create. Rahul bhai in the change room says the same nowadays. When you play, play your heart out because you're going to miss these times," said Virat.