WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra Complete Unbelievable Catch To Get Virat Kohli Out During CSK vs RCB Clash

IPL 2024 season has began and the craze about the tournament is something unexplainable. First match saw Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk and fans witnessed an extraordinary fielding effort from Ajinkya Rahane to dismiss the 'King' Virat Kohli. During the 11th over, Kohli was looking to take the charge against Mustafizur Rahman with a big shot on the shorter side (leg). However, Rahane's diving effort towards the rope and him passing the ball to Rachin Ravindra to complete the catch got the RCB batter walking back to his pavilion.

Watch the video here:

This catch by Rahane needs to be talked about more pic.twitter.com/HMWHyUB813 Yash (@CSKYash_) March 22, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the blockbuster opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK headed into the high-voltage Southern derby with a new captain, as MS Dhoni handed over the baton to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories. Three overseas players Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman and domestic player Sameer Rizvi made their debut for CSK.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Faf du Plessis said, "We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, conditions here are a bat-first wicket. First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB and hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team. Prep has been good, we need to turn up now. A seasoned campaigner brings that experience. Really good, our bowling resources fit well. Got more backup. Hopefully, injuries don't bother us too much. Alzarri Joseph comes in tonight, got a few spinners in the middle. And since we are batting first, we'll see how it goes."