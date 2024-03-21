IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, CSK vs RCB 1st Match LIVE Updates: Chepauk Ready For IPL Action
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Follow LIVE action from match no.1 of the IPL 2024 season.
Trending Photos
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready to begin the IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) at Chepauk in Chennai. RCB will take some motivation from their women's team which won the WPL title this season under Smriti Mandhana's leadership whereas CSK will look to win back-to-back IPL titles with this season likely being the last of the great MS Dhoni.
RCB and CSK have met for 31 times in a cricket field. Chennai holds the historic advantage with 20 wins out of the 31 matches played between the two sides and the last time when these sides met, CSK won by 8 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2023. RCB have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more hungry for an IPL title in the red jersey and this year looks like they can get it.
Follow LIVE Updates From CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match No.1 Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chepauk Ready For Action
Chennai is ready to host the first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore have some new additions to the squad but so does CSK. Let's see who shines on Day 1 of the 2024 IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Gaikwad is new captain
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been announced as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings replacing the great MS Dhoni who led the team to five IPL titles including the one last year.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. The first match of the season will take place at Chepauk with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with each other.