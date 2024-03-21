IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, CSK vs RCB 1st Match LIVE Updates: Chepauk Ready For IPL Action

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready to begin the IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) at Chepauk in Chennai. RCB will take some motivation from their women's team which won the WPL title this season under Smriti Mandhana's leadership whereas CSK will look to win back-to-back IPL titles with this season likely being the last of the great MS Dhoni.

RCB and CSK have met for 31 times in a cricket field. Chennai holds the historic advantage with 20 wins out of the 31 matches played between the two sides and the last time when these sides met, CSK won by 8 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2023. RCB have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more hungry for an IPL title in the red jersey and this year looks like they can get it.

Follow LIVE Updates From CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match No.1 Here.