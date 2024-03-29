WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir End Rift Rumours With Heartwarming Hug During RCB vs KKR Clash

Looks like 'All Is Well' between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as during the mega-clash between RCB and KKR at the Chinnaswamy, the duo were seen sharing a smile and hug during the strategic time-out of the first innings. It all happened after the umpire signaled for a break after the 16th over of the Bengaluru innings, Gambhir walked down to Kohli and the duo hugged it out and talked with each other.

Watch the video here:

Gambhir and Kohli hug at the strategic timeout#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/NnHWw4K4Pe Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) March 29, 2024

RCB and KKR locked horns in match no.10 of the IPL 2024 season. The focus was on the duo of Kohli and Gambhir as both had an ugly spat last year after LSG vs RCB clash after the Bengaluru star had some heated exchange with fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. However, now it looks like both legends of Indian cricket have nothing but respect for each other. (More to follow)