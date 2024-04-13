IPL 2024: Why Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan Is Not Playing PBKS vs RR Match?

In the match no. 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan was replaced by Sam Curran during toss as he was not available for the match in Mullanpur.

Sam Curran said, "Shikhar picked up a niggle, that's why I'm here. We would have bowled first as well, but we'll now have to put the runs on the board. The balance has been good, we'd have liked to win a few more games, but the middle-order looks good, especially Shashank and Ashutosh. We've got exciting players and plenty of quality. We've Taide coming in for Shikhar tonight." (More to follow)