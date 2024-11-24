IPL 2025 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer Wreaks Havoc, Gets 23.75 crore From Kolkata Knight Riders

Star left-hand batter Venkatesh Iyer made headlines when he was sold for Rs. 23.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2025 auction. KKR won the bid against Royal Challengers Bangalore who was also there in the race. Ever since IPL 2021, Venkatesh has been playing for the Kolkata-based franchise and was also retained ahead of the 2022 auction.

Earlier, Venkatesh was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for 20 lakhs and was retained by them ahead of the 2022 auction for 8 crores. Iyer has played a total of 50 games for KKR and smashed 1326 runs with the help of a hundred and 11 fifties.

So many new memories to make together pic.twitter.com/56zTfjqbdv — KolkataKnightRiders (KKRiders) November 24, 2024

“This is a family. There’s so much emotion. It kind of makes me teary-eyed that my name is not on the retention list but I am a practical guy. I understand how it works. I was on the receiving end of being one of the retentions in 2022 and I knew how it feels to be retained and to be left out as well. So, I think KKR have had a great retention, really happy for that. I would love to be there and the doors are open. If I have a good auction then I might still end up playing for the team I love the most,” said Venkatesh.

In the IPL 2024, Venkatesh collected 370 runs at an average of 46.25. The Kolkata-based team retained the likes of Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

KKR IPL 2025 Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore).