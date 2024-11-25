IPL 2025 DC Full Player list: Delhi Capitals Updated Squad in Indian Premier League Mega Auction

IPL 2025 DC Full Players List: Delhi Capitals are looking to start afresh in IPL 2025 as they have new support staff and will have a new captain for the season as well. Prior to the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals named Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and Director of Cricket respectively. They have also appointed former India pacer Munaf Patel as the bowling coach.

The Delhi-based franchise, who finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024, decided to retain just four players - Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Avishek Porel. They didn't retain their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is one of the most-sought middle-order batters in world cricket.

Going into IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Delhi Capitals had two right-to-match (RTM) cards left and ₹73 crore in purse.

During the mega auction, Delhi Capitals broke the bank for wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, buying him for ₹14 crores. They also bought Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crores and England's Harry Brook for ₹6.25 crores.

Meanwhile, T Natarajan joined DC for ₹10.75 crore and Ashutosh Sharma was also bought for ₹3.80 crore. DC also bought Mohit Sharma ( ₹2.2 crore), Sameer Rizvi ( ₹95 lakhs) and Karun Nair ( ₹50 lakhs).

Purse Remaining: 13.80 Cr

Overseas slots available: 4

RTMs remaining: 2

Delhi Capitals Full List Of Players Bought In IPL 2025

Harry Brook (6.25 Cr), Jake Fraser-McGurk (9 Cr), Karun Nair (50 L), Sameer Rizvi (95 L), Ashutosh Sharma (3.80 Cr), KL Rahul (14 Cr), Mitchell Starc (11.75 Cr), T Natarajan (10.75 Cr), Mohit Sharma (2.20 Cr)

Delhi Capitals Retained Players List

Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Avishek Porel ( ₹4 crore)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Complete Squad

Axar Patel ( ₹16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs ( ₹10 crore), Avishek Porel ( ₹4 crore), Harry Brook (6.25 Cr), Jake Fraser-McGurk (9 Cr), Karun Nair (50 L), Sameer Rizvi (95 L), Ashutosh Sharma (3.80 Cr), KL Rahul (14 Cr), Mitchell Starc (11.75 Cr), T Natarajan (10.75 Cr), Mohit Sharma (2.20 Cr)