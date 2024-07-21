Veteran India pacer recalled a funny conversation with MS Dhoni when he asked the legendary cricketer on when will he retire. Known for his witty responses sometimes when having a serious conversation, MS Dhoni did not disappoint with a funny reply. MSD is still active as an IPL cricket for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has already given the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024 season after leading the team to another IPL title in 2023.

Rumours were that IPL 2024 would be MS Dhoni's last IPL season and he will retire after it but no official statement came either from the player or the franchise. MS recently turned 43 and his availability as a player in IPL 2025 looks subject to fitness at the moment.

"You [media] guys have been putting a question mark on his future the man himself says, ‘Dekha Jayega’ [let’s see]. I had this conversation with Mahi bhai, asking ‘When should a player retire?”. He said, ‘First when you get bored and second, Jab lage ki laat padne wali hai (when you realize that you would be kicked out of the team),” Shami said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.

"But the first and foremost thing is that when you stop enjoying the game, it's a sign that your time has come. Better you choose the best moment to retire. Because your body starts intimating you if you can't sustain a particular format. That's when a player should call it time," he added.

MS Dhoni had a knee surgery after IPL 2023 and was seen recovering from it to prepare for the 2024 season. Whether he will play or not in the IPL 2025, that still remains a mystery but Shami has shed some light on when MS Dhoni could decide to call it time from the IPL as well. MS Dhoni has been part of the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural season and his absence will be felt in the dressing room once he decides to call it time from the IPL.