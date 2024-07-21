Mohammed Shami To Marry Sania Mirza? India Cricketer Breaks Silence On Rumours

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has finally broken silence on the rumours of him marrying Indian Tennis legend Sania Mirza. The various rumours began on social media after Sania's divorce from ex-Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Speaking on a YouTube show of Shubhankar Mishra, Shami dismissed the rumours with a fiery response which criticised those who are creating fake news like these.

"Ajeeb hi hai aur hai kya usme? zabardasti kiya hai par kya karien? Phone kholo toh apna hi photo dikhta hai. Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - Kisiko nehi kheechna chahiye aisa. Main maanta hu memes aapke mazaak ke liye hai lekin kisi ke life se related hote hai. Toh aapko bari soch samajh kar memes banana chahiye. Aaj aap verified page nehi ho, aapka address nehi hai, known nehi ho toh aap bol sakte ho." ( It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone then I could see those memes. But I would only like to say I think that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone's life, then you must think about it and then share such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything)."

Clearly, Shami was impressed with the fake news and rumours spread about him with the Indian Tennis legend Sania Mirza. Shami himself got divorced in 2018 after his wife accused him of domestic violence and adultery.

"Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - agar aap mein dum hai toh verified page se bolke dikhao, fir hum batate hai. Dusre ki taang kheechna bohot aasan hai. Success achieve karo, apna level upar karo. Tab main manunga aap acche insaan hai." ( But I would like to say one thing - if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are a good person)," Shami said.

Shami called out those who were spreading these fake rumours to come out and write stuff from verified account. Coming to the game, Shami got injured during the World Cup and has been out of cricket action since then. The 33-year-old fast bowler has returned to the nets but he missed IPL 2024 as well as the T20 World Cup 2024 for Team India.