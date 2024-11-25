Advertisement
IPL 2025 KKR Squad: Check Kolkata Knight Riders Full List of Players in IPL Mega Auction

 Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had retained six players but they were not able to retain their skipper Shreyas Iyer. During the IPL 2025 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders splurged ₹23.75 crores on Venkatesh Iyer. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2025 KKR Squad: Check Kolkata Knight Riders Full List of Players in IPL Mega Auction

 IPL 2025 KKR Full Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of Indian Premier League. After winning their third IPL title in 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained a core of consistent performers but they were not able to retain their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The three time champions retained six players - Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh - ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in  Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Going into the auction, KKR had Rs 51 crore in their auction purse and no Right to Match (RTM) card.

During the IPL 2025 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders splurged ₹23.75 crores on Venkatesh Iyer, from a base price of ₹2 crore. The three times champions also went for wicketkeeper-batters Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, buying them for ₹3.6 and ₹2 crores respectively.

Purse Remaining: 10.05 Cr

Overseas slots available: 3

RTMs remaining: Nil

Kolkata Knight Riders Full List Of Players Bought In IPL 2025

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3 Cr), Quinton de Kock (3.60 Cr), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 Cr), Mayank Markande (30 L), Anrich Nortje (6.50 Cr), Vaibhav Arora (1.80 Cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List  

Rinku Singh (13 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (12 Cr), Varun Chakaravarthy (12 Cr), Harshit Rana (4 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (4 Cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad After IPL 2025 Auction

Rinku Singh (13 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (12 Cr), Varun Chakaravarthy (12 Cr), Harshit Rana (4 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (4 Cr), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3 Cr), Quinton de Kock (3.60 Cr), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 Cr), Mayank Markande (30 L), Anrich Nortje (6.50 Cr), Vaibhav Arora (1.80 Cr) 

