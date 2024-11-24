IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of Kolkata Knight Riders Players

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of Indian Premier League. After winning their third IPL title in 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained a core of consistent performers but they were not able to retain their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The three time champions have retained six players - Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh - ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

With Rs 51 crore in their auction purse and no Right to Match (RTM) card, KKR think tank will have to be smart with their decisions in the mega auction on Sunday and Monday. They have 19 (6 overseas) available player slots going into the auction.

Getting Mega Auction ready with our CEO, Venky Mysore, and mentor DJ Bravo! VenkyMysore | DJBravo47 pic.twitter.com/o0xmwSm3wL — KolkataKnightRiders (KKRiders) November 24, 2024

First thing first, they need to find a new captain in the auction. It will be interesting to see whether they buy back Shreyas Iyer or not.

Apart from the captain, KKR will have to find an able opening partner for Sunil Narine, who paired up with Phil Salt at the top to provide blistering starts in the PowerPlay during the IPL 2024. KKR openers played a key role in their success during the last edition.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, Knight Riders gives KKR a solid firepower but they need to find a batter, who could give solidity at No. 3 or 4.

When it comes to their bowling, KKR are well sorted in the spin department with the presence of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. However, they need quality fast bowlers to repeat last season's heroics.

Kolkata Knight Riders Situation Before IPL 2025 Auction



KKR remaining purse: Rs 51 crore; RTM slots available: 0; Available player slots: 19 (6 overseas)

KKR Retention List: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh