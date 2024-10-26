IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Ready To Play? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Gives Huge Update

MS Dhoni has put to rest any doubts about his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, bringing relief to the Chennai Super Kings. The team wasted no time in confirming that their iconic captain will indeed be playing in the next season.

"When he is ready, what else (do) we want. We are happy," franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz on Saturday. Viswanathan's statement follows Dhoni's recent remarks, where he expressed his eagerness to enjoy the remaining years of his cricketing career.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play," Dhoni was quoted as saying to TOI. "When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy. (‘I Want To Enjoy The Game’: MS Dhoni’s Big Reveal On His IPL 2025 Participation For CSK)

"The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years. I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit."

While Dhoni's announcement was largely anticipated, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officials had been waiting for a final confirmation from him, which they expected by October 28. Now that Dhoni’s intentions are clear, the franchise is set to finalize its player retention decisions. Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will soon speak with N Srinivasan, the franchise owner, to finalize the retained players list.

Dhoni, who will be in the uncapped category, will impact the auction price by just INR 4 crore. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the top retention, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Matheesha Pathirana, a key CSK player, is believed to have agreed to be the third retention, with his manager sealing the deal in Chennai last week. Among Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, and uncapped player Sameer Rizvi, two are likely to be retained.

The final decisions will be confirmed after Dhoni’s upcoming discussion with Srinivasan, with Dhoni expected to return to Ranchi from Goa in the next few days.