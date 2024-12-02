IPL 2025: Not Venkatesh Iyer! Ex-CSK Star Likely To Captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed India all-rounder Venakesh Iyer for a whopping 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since Venkatesh played a key role in KKR's title win in IPL 2024, the franchise didn't back down from shelling out huge money to bring the all-rounder back to Eden Gardens.

After splurging hefty money on him during the mega auction, it was expected that KKR would appoint Venakesh as the skipper of the side for the 2025 IPL season. However, in a surprise move, the Kolkata-based franchise is set to appoint an experienced player as the skipper not Venakesh.

According to a Times of India report, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead KKR during the IPL 2025.

The 36-year-old Rahane was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and then he was bought by KKR at his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

"Yes, at the moment it’s 90% confirmed that Ajinkya Rahane will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders specifically for the purpose of being a viable captaincy option," a source told TOI.

If Rahane gets appointed as the KKR captain, it will be a turn of fortunes for him as he was recently removed as Mumbai captain in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In his place, Mumbai Cricket Association appointed Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the team.

Ironically, if Rahane gets the job, he will replace Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to the IPL title during the IPL 2024 season.

When it comes to IPL captaincy, Rahane has led Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019. The team just won nine of the 24 matches during the period. As far his batting is concerned, Rahane has scored 4642 runs in 185 IPL matches with an average of 30.14 and strike rate of 172.49.