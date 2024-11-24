IPL 2025 PBKS Mega Auction Full List: Check Punjab Kings Full Players List, Squad

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The Punjab Kings (PBKS), now under the guidance of their new head coach Ricky Ponting, are heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 24 and 25 with a fresh outlook. Having retained only two players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, the team aims to rebuild their squad from the ground up, with a focus on acquiring a marquee player who could also lead the team in the upcoming season.

PBKS enters the auction with the largest purse among all 10 franchises, totaling 110.5 crore, giving them significant flexibility to strategize and bid aggressively for top players.

IPL 2025: Complete PBKS Squad

To Be Announced

PBKS Retention List

Shashank Singh: 5.5 crore

Prabhsimran Singh: 4 crore

Punjab Kings’ IPL Journey So Far

Despite being one of the founding teams of the IPL, Punjab Kings is still chasing its maiden trophy. Their best performance came in 2014, when they reached the final but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, PBKS has struggled to make an impact, failing to qualify for the playoffs even once in the last decade.

The 2024 season was no different as PBKS finished ninth in the standings with 5 wins and 9 losses. While young talents like Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh delivered notable performances, the team lacked consistency overall.

One shining moment from the last season was their record-breaking run chase against their old rivals, KKR. PBKS shattered the record for the highest successful T20 chase, previously held by South Africa, showcasing their batting firepower.

With a clean slate and a massive purse, Punjab Kings have an opportunity to overhaul their squad and address the gaps that have plagued them over the years. The focus will be on building a well-rounded team with a strong leader at the helm to guide them toward their elusive IPL title. As the IPL 2025 mega auction unfolds, PBKS fans will hope for a squad capable of ending their title drought and delivering consistent performances in the upcoming season.