IPL 2025 Retention Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Announcement Of Retained Players Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The IPL 2025 Retentions list will be declared by the 10 franchises on Thursday which is the deadline day. Every franchise needs to submit the final list by 5 PM on October 31. Talking about the rules of retention, franchises can retain up to six players from their 2024 squads. This will include a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped Indian players, allowing teams to maintain their core roster.

There is no limit on retaining overseas players. Teams can retain only foreign players if they choose, but the purse deduction will follow standard rules applicable to capped players.

Every franchise will start with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building. Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained.

Each uncapped player costs ₹4 crore, significantly impacting the team's auction purse. If a team pays a capped player below their retained value, the deduction will still be based on the highest bracket.

IPL 2025 retentions live streaming details:

When is the deadline for IPL 2025 retentions?

The deadline for IPL 2025 retention is by 5:00 pm IST on October 21, Thursday.

Which TV channel will telecast the IPL 2025 retentions?

The IPL 2025 retention will be aired live on Star Sports and Sports18 Networks.

How to live stream the IPL Retention 2025?

Fans can live stream the IPL 2025 retention on the JioCinema app and website.





Sneak peek alert!



Our retentions are shrouded in mystery, waiting for you to uncover. Can you decipher the clues and crack the… pic.twitter.com/lLu5MZ3UI8 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCBTweets) October 30, 2024

The IPL teams have also started giving hints as to who are their retained players. Some of the franchises even shared a cryptic post on social media and expected fans to guess the names.