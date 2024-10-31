IPL 2025 Retention List: Mumbai Indians Eye Rashid Khan, Will GT Let Their Star Spinner Go?

IPL Retention 2025: As the IPL 2025 retentions and mega auction loom, rumors are swirling about Rashid Khan potentially moving from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI). The Afghan leg-spinner has been a linchpin for GT, yet Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, reportedly have their eyes on acquiring him for their franchise ahead of next season.

The Rashid Khan Transfer Rumor: Will He Join MI?

According to sources, MI is keen on adding Rashid to their roster, bolstered by his impressive T20 record and MI ties, having previously played for MI Emirates, MI Cape Town, and MI New York in various leagues. Discussions with MI representatives are reportedly underway, with terms of a potential move being explored. If successful, this acquisition would be a blockbuster signing for MI, elevating their bowling lineup.

GT’s Perspective: Retaining A Key Player

Since joining GT as one of their marquee players in 2022, Rashid has been instrumental in their success. His contribution to GT's maiden IPL title, coupled with consistent performances, makes him invaluable. Across three seasons, Rashid has taken 56 wickets in 45 games for GT, with his best figures of 4/24. GT would naturally prioritize retaining Rashid, viewing him as a core player alongside captain Shubman Gill and experienced pacer Mohammad Shami.

IPL Retention 2025: Rashid Khan's Future To Be Decided Today

While the Gujarat Titans will likely strive to keep Rashid, the allure of MI’s legacy and Rashid’s pre-existing connections with MI’s other franchises could make this decision a complex one. GT fans eagerly await confirmation as the October 31 deadline approaches. As reports unfold, Rashid Khan’s future will be a key storyline in IPL’s retention and auction saga for the upcoming season.