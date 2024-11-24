IPL 2025 SRH Mega Auction Full List: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Players List, Squad

Abhishek SharmaIPL Mega Auction 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained five key players for the 2025 IPL season, aiming to build on their impressive 2024 campaign. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH reached the final but fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling match in Chennai. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH is relying on key players like Klaasen, who impressed in IPL 2024 with 479 runs at a strike rate of 171.07. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma also had a strong season, contributing over 1,000 runs. SRH’s task at the auction will be to find players who can match or exceed the performances that took them to the finals last season.

IPL 2025: Complete SRH Squad

- Pat Cummins

- Henrich Klassen

- Abhishek Sharma

- Travis Head

- Mohammad Shami

- Nitish Kumar Reddy

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: SRH Retentions

Henrich Klassen - Rs 23 crore

Pat Cummins - Rs 18 crore

Abhishek Sharma - Rs 14 crore

Travis Head - Rs 14 crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy - Rs 6 crore

With a total spend of 75 crore on these players, SRH has 45 crore remaining in their purse for the upcoming mega auction. Despite a strong run to the final, SRH will aim to come back stronger in 2025 and seek their second IPL title, which they previously won in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. As the auction approaches, all eyes will be on SRH to see how they further strengthen their squad and make use of their remaining budget.