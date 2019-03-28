हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alzarri Joseph

IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces Adam Milne for Mumbai

The 26-year-old Milne has been forced to pull out without playing a single IPL game this season due to a heel injury.

IPL: Alzarri Joseph replaces Adam Milne for Mumbai
Photo of Alzarri Joseph sourced from Twitter/@windiescricket

Mumbai: Three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have signed West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph after their New Zealand import Adam Milne was ruled out of the event due to a heel injury.

The 26-year-old Milne has been forced to pull out without playing a single IPL game this season.

"Mumbai Indians have picked Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne for the IPL 2019," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies so far," it added.

Joseph, a right-arm pacer, has picked up 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI wickets for his country. 

Joseph's inclusion further boosts Mumbai's bowling attack after the return of Sri Lankan veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Mumbai lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. 

Tags:
Alzarri JosephAdam MilneMumbai IndiansIPL 2019
Next
Story

Have played cricket for 40 years, don't need briefing: How Imran Khan stumped PCB

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Anti-Congress posters crop up against Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi