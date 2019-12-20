IPL Auction 2020: Full list of players bought by 8 franchises

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins scripted history when he became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being signed by Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore at the 2020 IPL Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell (sold for Rs 10.75 crore to Kings XI Punjab), South Africa's Chris Morris (bought for Rs 10 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore), West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell (sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.50 crore) and Nathan Coulter Nile (sold to Mumbai-based IPL franchise for Rs 8 crore) complete the top five expensive players list of the auction ahead of the 13th edition of the lucrative tournament.

Meanwhile, leg-spinning all-rounder Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian buy at the 2020 Player Auction. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for whopping Rs 6.75 crore.

As many as 332 players, including 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from Associate Nations, went under the hammer during the auction. A total of 62 players were sold for Rs 140.3 crore in the auction.

The highest base price for the Players Auction was Rs 2 crore and only seven players were included in this list namely Cummins (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Dale Steyn (Australia), Josh Hazlewood (England) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka).

Robin Uthappa, who was the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, was sold for Rs 3 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Here are the full squads of all eight IPL franchises:

Mumbai Indians:

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

Traded in: Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Players: Chris Lynn ( Rs 2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh), Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

New Players: Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals:

Retained: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra

Traded in: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

New Players: Robin Uthappa ( Rs 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat ( Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal ( Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat ( Rs 80 lakh), Akash Singh ( Rs 20 lakh), Kartik Tyagi ( Rs 1.3 crore), David Miller ( Rs 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas ( Rs 50 lakh), Anirudha Joshi ( Rs 20 lakh), Andrew Tye ( Rs 1 crore), Tom Curran ( Rs 1 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Traded in: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

New Players: Jason Roy (Rs 1.50 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.50 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.40 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Tarun Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Players: Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik

Traded in: Siddhesh Lad

New Players: Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore); Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore); Rahul Tripathi (Rs 60 lakh); Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore); M Sidhharth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Green (Rs 20 lakh), Tom Banton (Rs 1 crore); Pravin Tambe (Rs 20 lakh); Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh)

Kings XI Punjab

Retained: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Traided in: K Gowtham, J Suchith

New Players: Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh)

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: MS Dhoni (captain), Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson

New Players: Sam Curran (5.5 Crore); Piyush Chawla (6.75 Crore); Josh Hazlewood (2 Crore); R Sai Kishore (20 lakh)