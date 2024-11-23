IPL Auction 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IPL Mega Auction Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV, Online In India?

IPL Auction 2025 Free Live Streaming: The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to begin on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 577 players (210 overseas and 367 Indian) will be going under the hammer and the 10 teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players.

Punjab Kings will enter the auction with the highest purse of INR 110.5 crore while Rajasthan Royals have the lowest purse of INR 41 crore.

Former England pacer James Anderson will go under the hammer as the oldest player (42) in the auction while Vaibhav Suryavanshi who plays for Bihar is the youngest one as he is just 13 years of age.

IPL 2025 mega auction Live streaming details:

When to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction live in India?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

What time will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction end?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will end at 10:30 PM IST on both days.

Where to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction live in India?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

When will the Indian Premier League 2025 start?

The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025.

Details of Purse left for all teams in IPL 2025 mega auction

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 110.5 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – INR 83 crore

Delhi Capitals – INR 73 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – INR 69 crore

Gujarat Titans – INR 69 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 51 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 45 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals – 41 crore