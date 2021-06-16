हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL: BCCI wins legal battle worth over Rs 4800 crore against Deccan Chargers

In a major relief to the BCCI, the Bombay High Court bench of Justice G S Patel set aside an arbitrator's order that directed it to pay over Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd regarding dispute for termination of IPL team.

IPL: BCCI wins legal battle worth over Rs 4800 crore against Deccan Chargers

In what comes as a major boost for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has won a legal battle against Deccan Chronicle Holdings (DCHL) as the Bombay High Court has decided in favour of the Indian board.

A single-bench presided over by Justice Gautam Patel "set aside" the award that had been passed in July last year by a sole arbitrator appointed by the high court to ascertain if the termination of the franchise during the fifth IPL season in 2012 was illegal.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said it was a welcome decision.

"We are extremely happy with the development. It has vindicated our position as we had always followed what was in the agreement," the official said.

To go back to the case, the IPL Governing Council had terminated Deccan Chargers in 2012 and the franchise had challenged the termination.

They had approached the Bombay HC and the process of arbitration started with Justice (retd) C.K. Thakar as the sole arbitrator and BCCI was ordered to shell out Rs 4814.67 crore to DCHL in July 2020. This after DCHL had claimed damages of Rs 6046 crore plus interest and charges as per reports.

While reacting to the development back in July 2020, a BCCI official had made it clear that an appeal was on the cards as the board strongly believed it had a very good case.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLBCCIDeccan ChargersIPL 2021
Next
Story

Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed get into ugly spat in PSL 2021 encounter - WATCH

Must Watch

PT10M21S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day