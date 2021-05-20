IPL: CSK skipper MS Dhoni plays fetch with his dogs, video goes viral – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is a well-known dog-lover and whenever anyone posts a video or photo of the former India captain with one of his furry friends, it is bound to go viral.

On Tuesday (May 18), Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to share a video of their dogs playing fetch at their farmhouse in Ranchi. Fans were quick to spot MSD in the video, who could be seen standing alongside his daughter Ziva. Also, in the clip, Dhoni can be seen wearing CSK's training jersey.

Here’s the video:

Notably, Dhoni has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky, and a German Shepherd.

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old added to his list of pets when he bought a horse soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

Sakshi posted photos and a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Interestingly, Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as a pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, all-rounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on Twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."

Meanwhile, with 31 games still left to be played in IPL 2021, it is reportedly believed that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the tournament. The BCCI had earlier confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will not take place in India.