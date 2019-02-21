IPL: Delhi Capitals appoint Dhiraj Malhotra as new CEO

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals appointed former International Cricket Council (ICC) employee Dhiraj Malhotra as their new CEO for the upcoming 12th edition of the league on Thursday.

Srinath TB was named Head of Operations of the Delhi-based franchise.

A seasoned administrator, Malhotra has diversified experience of more than 24 years that includes working with ICC, Wasserman Media Group (WMG) and International Management Group (IMG) among others.

"We are delighted to have Dhiraj and Srinath on board to lead the Delhi Capitals' day-to-day business and operations. As a team, we are seeking a fresh approach and the franchise's direction has been entrusted in two outstanding individuals who will take it forward on and off the pitch, on the basis of the vast experience that they come with," said Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal.

His first association with IPL was in 2008 when he was appointed as the 'Tournament Director.'

He held similar positions in Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and also served as an advisor to Hockey India League (HIL).

"I am honoured that the Delhi Capitals' ownership team has entrusted me to lead their franchise's mandate. I am keen to build our focus on performance and connect back to our fans from Delhi. We have a stellar team this year and have the potential to really make a mark this season," said Malhotra.

Malhotra also served the Indian Army and was awarded Shaurya Chakra by the President of India in 1999 for his role in rescue operations in Kashmir.

Srinath joins Delhi Capitals after having played a pivotal role with the SunRisers Hyderabad since the franchise's inception in 2013.