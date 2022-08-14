A lot of stories unfolded when former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor released his autobiography, Ross Taylor: Black & White, written with Paul Thomas. Adding to one more story worth knowing from Ross's book is his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey. Taylor was part of the cash-rich league for seven years and has played in four different franchises in the competition scoring over 1000 runs. (Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh squads with fixtures schedule, Livestream details HERE)

Ross Taylor started his IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2008 and he played for the same franchise until 2011. Later on, he moved to the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals but he revealed that he wanted to stay at RCB for a fourth consecutive season. The quote suggests that Taylor believes he would have had a longer career in the IPL if he stayed at RCB. Notably, the right-hander scored 517 runs in 22 innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would’ve been better off if RCB had got me for US$950,000. If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player."

"On the other hand, if I'd stayed at RCB, I wouldn't have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh," Taylor wrote in his book, an excerpt of which was published on Stuff.co.nz.

The Kiwies batter later joined Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and then got traded to Pune Warriors India. In the end, he got back with DD in 2014 and finished his IPL career that year. Notably, Ross Taylor also revealed a shocking story during his time with the Rajasthan Royals way back in 2011. He said that the owner of the RR team slapped him three or four times for getting out on duck. (READ full story HERE)