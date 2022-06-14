After securing the exclusive television rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket seasons, Disney Star has said on Tuesday that the company made disciplined bids with a focus on long-term value and that they didn't retain the digital rights due to very high price.

Disney Star retained TV rights (Package A) for Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for Rs 23,758 cr (Package B & C). Viacom 18 also got the rights for Aus, SA, UK regions in Package D while Times got the MENA and US.

"We made disciplined bids with a focus on long-term value. We chose not to proceed with the digital rights given the price required to secure that package. IPL is an important component of our portfolio of television channels in India, providing an incredible opportunity for us to showcase The Walt Disney Company's powerful global brands and iconic storytelling, as well as Disney Star's impressive collection of local original content, to millions of viewers in India," Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Content and Operations, Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership!



Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet.



This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can't wait to get going. #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 14, 2022

"We are pleased to extend our association with the Indian Premier League and look forward to offering the next five seasons across our portfolio of television channels. We will be exploring other multiplatform cricket rights, including future rights for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which we currently hold through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively," she said.

"Additionally, we hold Pro Kabaddi League rights, Indian Super League football rights, as well as various international sports rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League. At the same time, we are focused on growing our robust slate of original entertainment content for Disney+ Hotstar and our television channels in the region," Campbell said.

"Our vast portfolio of more than 70 television channels in India cuts across general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids, and lifestyle content, reaching 90% of pay cable and satellite TV homes in the region," she said.