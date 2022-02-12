हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Mega auction 2022

IPL Mega Auction 2022: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL Mega Auction 2022: West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: West Indies&#039; Nicholas Pooran bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nicholas Pooran.(Source: Twitter)

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. For Pooran, interest was shown by SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, and in the end, the left-handed batter went to Sunrisers.

Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha and Sam Billings went unsold in the auction while Ishan Kishan was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Jonny Barstow was acquired by Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5
crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas lyer was picked up by KKR
for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL Mega auction 2022IPL 2022Nicholas PooranSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar bought back by CSK for Rs 14 crore

Must Watch

PT7M22S

Votes will be cast in Amroha on February 14, who will win Amroha?